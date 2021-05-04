China administers 279 million Covid-19 vaccines in fight against virus

The Chinese authorities have administered nearly 280 million vaccines, surpassing the US, in an effort to inoculate 40% of its population by the end of June.

In an update on May 4, the Chinese government announced that, as of Monday, 279.05 million vaccines had been administered by the health authorities in the fight against Covid-19. The figure equates to around 19 doses per 100 people, although most individuals will require at least two shots, depending on which vaccines are being administered.

China has now administered more vaccines than the US, as Beijing’s inoculation program picks up speed following reports of jab shortages. In comparison, the US, which previously occupied the top spot, has administered 246 million shots, of which more than 100 million have been second doses. The figure equates to 73 doses per 100 people. While most people in the US will require two doses, some received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is administered in a one-shot regimen.

China had been facing a shortage of supply, but in recent weeks, there has been an increase in the daily number of vaccines being administered. Data suggests that the health authorities now have greater access to vaccines, administering more than eight million jabs on April 28 – approximately double the daily average for earlier that month.

In mid-April, Zheng Zhongwei, director of the Development Center for Medical Science and Technology of the National Health Commission, admitted China was battling to overcome vaccine shortages in some regions, but said domestic supply should increase in the coming months. The Global Times indicated that the government intends to vaccinate around 560 million people by the end of June, equating to approximately 40% of the population.

