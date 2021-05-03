 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Bill Gates & wife Melinda to divorce after 27 years together & building a $127 billion fortune

3 May, 2021 21:21
Get short URL
Bill Gates & wife Melinda to divorce after 27 years together & building a $127 billion fortune
FILE PHOTO: Bill Gates and his wife Melinda ©  AFP / Scott Olson
Microsoft co-founder turned philanthropist Bill Gates and his wife Melinda have announced their divorce. It’s going to be one of the most expensive splits in history as the couple has built a fortune of over $127 billion.

The decision to end their marriage came after a “great deal of thought and a lot of work” on their relationship, the soon-to-be-ex-couple said in a joint statement on Monday.

Bill Gates, 65, and the 56-year-old Melinda pointed out that during their 27 years together they’ve “raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives.” 

While they intend to continue working together at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, “we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives,” they said.

The couple married on the Hawaiian island of Lanai in 1994. They have three children –  Jennifer, 25, Rory, 21, and Phoebe, 18. 

Also on rt.com Bill Gates says ‘NO’ to opening vaccine patents – adds it probably won’t take a DECADE for poor nations to get the jab

The Gates divorce is going to be one most expensive in history, only outmatched by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who split his $150billion fortune with his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott in 2019.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies