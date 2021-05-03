Bill Gates & wife Melinda to divorce after 27 years together & building a $127 billion fortune

Microsoft co-founder turned philanthropist Bill Gates and his wife Melinda have announced their divorce. It’s going to be one of the most expensive splits in history as the couple has built a fortune of over $127 billion.

The decision to end their marriage came after a “great deal of thought and a lot of work” on their relationship, the soon-to-be-ex-couple said in a joint statement on Monday.

Bill Gates, 65, and the 56-year-old Melinda pointed out that during their 27 years together they’ve “raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives.”

While they intend to continue working together at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, “we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives,” they said.

The couple married on the Hawaiian island of Lanai in 1994. They have three children – Jennifer, 25, Rory, 21, and Phoebe, 18.

Also on rt.com Bill Gates says ‘NO’ to opening vaccine patents – adds it probably won’t take a DECADE for poor nations to get the jab

The Gates divorce is going to be one most expensive in history, only outmatched by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who split his $150billion fortune with his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott in 2019.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!