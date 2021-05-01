Massive fire breaks out at oil refinery in Haifa, Israel (VIDEO)
The fire started at the Bazan oil refineries in the northern Israeli port city of Haifa late on Friday. Footage circulating online shows flames and a large plume of smoke coming from the installation.
@HAIFA2070@haifacity@EINATkalisch@rubih67@yoavetiel@GilaGamliel@10elilevi וידאו מקרוב קרוב של השריפה בביתי זיקוק 🔥 https://t.co/UL0EHVWwu8pic.twitter.com/XHrNDwobNx— כרמליסט - חדשות לאנשים מכאן (@carmelist_news) April 30, 2021
The refineries’ emergency team battled the blaze and they were joined by Israel’s Fire and Rescue Service, who swiftly put the fire out. It was not immediately clear what damage the facility suffered, but its operations were stopped and its supply of fuel was halted, local media reported.
A fire broke out in one of the facilities at the Bazan oil refineries in #Haifa#Iran#Israel#NATANZpic.twitter.com/sgzZQxCrjd— Yas 🇮🇷 (@YasMaryam5) April 30, 2021
According to the county's Environment Protection Ministry, the fire was caused by a “damaged pipe” in the continuous catalytic reforming system. Local media reports, however, suggested the fire started after a control valve at the facility had broken.Also on rt.com At least 44 killed, 150+ injured in STAMPEDE at crowded bonfire festival in Israel
The fire occurred just days after an executive committee, established by the Israeli government, recommended dismantling Bazan's petrochemical plants in Haifa “as soon as possible, and within no more than a decade.” Haifa, a major industrial hub, remains one of the most polluted cities in Israel and its petrochemical installations are believed to be the main culprits.
