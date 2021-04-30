India’s Covid infections projected to peak next week, as officials warn people not to make their own oxygen amid supply shortage

Government advisers have warned that India is set to face the peak of Covid cases next week, as infections spread at a faster rate than previously expected. Some people have resorted to making their own oxygen amid the shortage.

A mathematical model from the government’s team of Covid advisers estimates that India’s peak in case numbers will be between May 3 and 5 – sooner than previously anticipated.

Mathukumalli Vidyasagar, the head of the group of government scientific advisers modelling the trajectory of infections, said the main purpose of the projections is to “figure out how we’re going to fight the fight for the next four to six weeks.”

On Friday, India registered a record 386,452 new Covid-19 infections. The recent spike in cases has caused a shortage in hospital beds, oxygen, medicine, and coronavirus vaccines.

The crisis in India has led doctors to issue a warning to people to not attempt to make their own medical oxygen, as the hazardous process could have dire consequences. Videos and online guides about how to create DIY supplies have already been shared, and officials have noted a spike in searches online for ‘how to make oxygen at home’.

“Any other means to try making the gas at home involves many risks, like chances of toxic gases being inhaled and explosions,” the secretary of the Indian Medical Association for the southern state of Tamil Nadu, A. Ravikumar, warned.

The warning follows a statement from the Indian government on Thursday, criticizing the use of “misleading” homeopathic medicine to try and treat Covid-19 or address oxygen shortages.

