WATCH: Iceland's Fagradalsfjall Volcano continues spectacular eruption after being dormant for 6,000 years

Iceland’s Fagradalsfjall volcano has been putting on a spectacular display of new eruptions, over a month since it first erupted, as onlookers continue to gather to watch fiery fountains and rivers of lava.

The lava flows erupting from Fagradalsfjall volcano near Geldingadalir on the Reykjanes Peninsula were captured in day and nighttime footage from RT’s Ruptly video agency. A new fissure opened at the site on Thursday.

Eruptions in the region of southwestern Iceland began on March 19, following heavy seismic activity in the area. The Reykjanes Peninsula has not seen a volcanic eruption in nearly 900 years – and Mount Fagradalsfjall itself is believed to have been dormant for hundreds of years.

The latest continuous eruptions have already modified the local landscape, with flowing lava filling up mountain valleys. Some onlookers seen in the footage have been lucky enough to witness the process. Authorities say the burning rivers are not flowing fast enough to pose an immediate danger, so visitors have been permitted to visit the site.

Last month, Iceland began allowing foreign vaccinated visitors into the country without mandatory quarantine or Covid-19 testing upon arrival. The economy of the north Atlantic nation, with its beautiful nature, relies heavily on its tourism industry.

Last year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, tourism there saw the biggest decline in years, with the number of tourist visitors plummeting by 75%.

