Myanmar junta tells its neighbors ‘return to stability’ is a must before it eases violent crackdown on anti-coup protesters

27 Apr, 2021 10:38
FILE PHOTO. Protesters take cover behind homemade shields and makeshift barricades as police officer take position along a road during a crackdown on demonstrations against the military coup in Yangon, MYANMAR. © AFP / STR
Myanmar's military rulers have rejected calls from neighboring states for an “immediate cessation of violence,” claiming that it will only cease its crackdown on anti-coup demonstrators when the country “returns to stability.”

Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) representatives presented military leader Min Aung Hlaing with a “five point consensus” at a conference held over the weekend, which demanded an “immediate cessation of violence” in Myanmar, as well as requesting a special envoy be allowed to visit the country to independently observe the situation.

Military officials rejected the request on Tuesday, claiming that they would only be willing to consider ending the crackdown and engaging in “constructive suggestions” from the ASEAN when “the situation returns to stability.”

Making a counter offer, Myanmar’s State Administrative Council, the name the military government has given itself, suggested that proposals from Asian leaders might be more “positively considered” if the ASEAN supports the implementation of the military’s five-step roadmap.

It seeks to reconstitute the electoral commission and negotiate a ceasefire between all armed groups in Myanmar before holding fresh elections, after claiming the poll last November was marred with fraud, a claim denied by election officials.

The former US Ambassador to Myanmar, Scot Marciel, took to Twitter following the military’s rejection of the ASEAN proposal, criticizing the junta for attempting “to walk back even the limited agreement reached Saturday.”

Despite the criticism and rejection of the ASEAN plan, the Myanmar military’s spokesperson, Zaw Min Tun, claimed they were “satisfied” with the meeting over the weekend and believes they explained the “real situation” to the representatives in attendance.

The Myanmar military seized control of the country on February 1, months after the party aligned with them was defeated by Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy. Since the coup, more than 750 persons have died in violent clashes between military forces and pro-democracy protesters.

