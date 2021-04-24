‘DRONE ATTACK’ leaves tanker ablaze off Syrian coast – reports

A suspected drone attack left an oil tanker ablaze off the coast of Syria, the country’s state media said. Unconfirmed reports suggest the tanker was Iranian.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, which threatened one of the vessel’s tanks, the Syrian Arab news agency reported on Saturday.

Syria’s oil ministry had originally reported the tanker fire, with officials telling state-run media that the ship had been attacked by a drone that came from Lebanese waters. Separately, reports suggested the tanker was of Iranian origin, though this could not be immediately verified.

Anonymous attack in an Iranian fuel tanker in front of the Syrian borders.Most likely to be an Israeli attack on the Iranian ship while it was trying to smuggle fuel to the Assad regime pic.twitter.com/Y0V2jLWJND — Asaad Hanna (@AsaadHannaa) April 24, 2021

The fire was extinguished shortly afterwards, Syrian officials reported.

The tanker was located off the coast of Baniyas at the time of the alleged attack. Baniyas is an important Syrian oil terminal. Photos taken from the shore show a thick column of smoke rising from the apparently stricken vessel.

Several images the oil tanker on fire off the Syrian coast of Baniyas. #Syriapic.twitter.com/ZADTLONwgJ — Joe Truzman (@Jtruzmah) April 24, 2021

Israel and Iran have accused each other of targeting each other’s ships in the region in recent months. Israel admitted earlier this month that it targeted at least one Iranian vessel, a military cargo ship.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!