Joe Biden recognizes Armenian Genocide in statement released by White House
‘DRONE ATTACK’ leaves tanker ablaze off Syrian coast – reports

24 Apr, 2021 15:54
‘DRONE ATTACK’ leaves tanker ablaze off Syrian coast – reports
A handout picture shows smoke billowing from a tanker off the coast of the western Syrian city of Baniyas © AFP / SANA
A suspected drone attack left an oil tanker ablaze off the coast of Syria, the country’s state media said. Unconfirmed reports suggest the tanker was Iranian.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, which threatened one of the vessel’s tanks, the Syrian Arab news agency reported on Saturday.

Syria’s oil ministry had originally reported the tanker fire, with officials telling state-run media that the ship had been attacked by a drone that came from Lebanese waters. Separately, reports suggested the tanker was of Iranian origin, though this could not be immediately verified.

The fire was extinguished shortly afterwards, Syrian officials reported.

The tanker was located off the coast of Baniyas at the time of the alleged attack. Baniyas is an important Syrian oil terminal. Photos taken from the shore show a thick column of smoke rising from the apparently stricken vessel.

Israel and Iran have accused each other of targeting each other’s ships in the region in recent months. Israel admitted earlier this month that it targeted at least one Iranian vessel, a military cargo ship.

