Israel and Bahrain hail ‘world’s first’ deal for mutual Covid-19 vaccine passport scheme allowing quarantine-free travel

A new bilateral agreement has been reached between Bahrain and Israel to mutually recognize each other’s Covid-19 vaccine documentation, the countries’ foreign ministries have announced.

Under the deal, dubbed the “first of its kind”, travelers from either state who have received a recognized vaccine against Covid-19 will be exempt from quarantine upon their arrival.

The agreement covers vaccination certificates and Israel’s so-called “green pass,” which allows those who have been immunized to visit restaurants, gyms and other public places.

The mutually-accepted Covid vaccine documentation will be completely digital, using QR codes on mobile phones, which will be scanned at the border, according to NPR.

The agreement follows weeks of talks between Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani, his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi, and other officials.

“This will increase tourism and boost our economies and help our common fight against the coronavirus,” Ashkenazi said in a statement on Twitter about the move, as he thanked Alzayani.

The agreement is the two nations’ latest diplomatic milestone since they normalized ties in August 2020 as part of a historic deal brokered by then US President Donald Trump, which also included the United Arab Emirates.

