‘Internet Oscars’ 2021: Vote for RT Creative Lab in 4 Webby Awards Nominations

RT Creative Lab nabbed four nominations along with three honoree acknowledgements at the 25th Annual Webby Awards. Now, it’s up you to make it count – vote for the best RT Creative Lab content by May 6!

The Webbys, hailed as the ‘Internet’s highest honor’, is annually presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, which is headquartered in New York. The 2021 Webby Awards received nearly 13,500 entries from the States and 70 countries worldwide. From the thousands of global entries submitted, fewer than 10% were selected as Nominees.

Now you can join the 2021 Webby People’s Voice voting online. RT Creative Lab’s entire project #VictoryPages and also its Instagram series ‘The Endless Letter’ are nominated in Social Content Series for Best in Education, Best in Culture, and Best Use of Stories. Apart from RT, contenders include Facebook, Google, National Geographic, and LinkedIn, among others.

VOTE FOR #VICTORYPAGES OR FOR ‘THE ENDLESS LETTER’ in EDUCATION & DISCOVERY HERE

If you voted using your email, please confirm your votes by clicking the verification link sent by the Webbys to your email.

#VictoryPages is a large multi-platform digital project dedicated to 75 years since Victory over Nazism. It presents an opportunity to assess the magnitude of May 9, 1945, the day the war ended for the USSR, through the personal impressions of our contemporaries. Nearly 27 million were killed or died during the war. Victory Day is significant in Russia because every family has a war hero who either returned home or died in battle. Our project is a story of Victory told for the young, by the young, using the language of modern media, on five social networks.

VOTE FOR ‘THE ENDLESS LETTER’ in CULTURE AND LIFESTYLE

VOTE FOR ‘THE ENDLESS LETTER’ in BEST USE OF STORIES HERE

#VictoryPages was represented by ‘The Endless Letter’ on Instagram Stories. It is a unique graphic series featuring hundreds of excerpts from original WW2 frontline letters, with illustrations created by young students of the Moscow RANEPA Design School, as well as renowned artists Peter Bankov and Mikhail Sorkin. Emotional quotes from frontline missives were shared line-by-line in Stories, creating a kind of ‘endless letter’, with an original, non-stop score by young Russian composer Max Makarychev.

Winners for the 25th Annual Webby Awards will be announced on May 18 in a ceremony hosted by actress, advocate and host Jameela Jamil. For the second year, the ceremony will be held online due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Different series of the #VictoryPages project have overall gathered 69 awards, including Webbys, Clio Awards, Epica Awards, Shorty Social Good Awards, and Red Dot Awards, among others.

