‘Long road ahead’ in Iran nuclear deal revival talks, US State Department says as negotiations paused

There's still a long way to go in efforts to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, US State Department spokesman Ned Price has said after indirect talks between Washington and Tehran were paused until next week.

“There remains a long road ahead. We have more road ahead of us than we do in the rear-view mirror,” he told a news briefing on Tuesday.

Price said the talks have been “business-like and positive” so far, adding that there has been “some progress.”

He also reiterated the Biden administration's condition that Iran must comply with the terms of the nuclear deal before the US lifts its sanctions against the country.

The sanctions were imposed after Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, pulled the US out of the deal back in 2018, following which Iran began reneging on its commitments under the accord.

Earlier on Tuesday the other parties to the deal – known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action – also reported progress in the talks, which are due to continue early next week.

