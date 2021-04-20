 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Covid pandemic puts 34 million ‘on the very edge of famine’: 250 NGOs demand international intervention

20 Apr, 2021 12:06
A Somali child from southern Somalia walks in front of makeshift shelters and destroyed building in Mogadishu, Somalia, Wednesday, Aug, 17, 2011. ©  AP Photo / Farah Abdi Warsameh
A group of more than 250 non-governmental organizations (NGOs) has warned that the world is “likely to face multiple famines” if governments do not act to tackle the “acute food insecurity situation” sparked by the Covid pandemic.

In an open letter, the Global NGO Network for Principled and Effective Humanitarian Action called on states and their leaders to ensure humanitarian access and step up financial aid to fight the causes of growing inequality, warning of the scale of the situation.

The group of NGOs declared that, in countries such as Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Venezuela and Yemen, “every day, we bear witness to suffering and resilience,” putting at least 34 million individuals, including young children, “a step away from famine.”

 Conflict, climate change and inequality, coupled with the Covid-19 crisis, have led to an acute food insecurity situation around the world.

Immediately, the open letter calls for an extra $5.5 billion in funding to bolster food assistance work in the regions of concern, “without diverting resources from meeting other pressing humanitarian needs.”

In the long term, the group demands greater work to end conflicts that destabilize regions, increase sustainability to protect against climate change, and work to rebound from the impact of the Covid pandemic.

This is not the first time that an international group has called for greater action on this front, with the UN having previously warned of a “famine of biblical proportions” if poorer nations are not given the support they need to combat and recover from Covid. In response to that call, the UN only managed to raise 5% of its food security appeal from donors.

