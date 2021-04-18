At least 8 passengers killed, some 100 injured as train derails in Egypt (VIDEO)

A packed passenger train has derailed in Egypt, with social media footage showing rail tracks damaged and several carriages overturned. There are reports of dozens of casualties as emergency teams respond.

The train, which was said to be traveling from Cairo to Mansoura, derailed outside the city of Benha on Sunday afternoon. Early reports said at least eight people were killed in the crash, though others suggested there might be more victims.

Local authorities said more than 97 people were also injured in the accident, according to the Facebook page of the Qalyubia Governorate.

عند مول العابد وانت رايح او جاي من بنها .. والناس متبهدلة هناك اي حد يعرف يساعد يروح يساعد مايتأخرش✨ pic.twitter.com/hQJWtAp9Ss — Mohamed Osama (@Mohamedosama_29) April 18, 2021

انقلاب قطار القاهرة المنصورة بزمام مدينة بنها منذ دقائق وخروج عربات عن القطبان .. استرها يا الله#قطار_بنها_المنصوره_القاهرهpic.twitter.com/xAnNszOgIn — الحاج شيكو🕺 (@shiko__97) April 18, 2021

Dozens of ambulances were rushed to the scene to provide first aid and transport the injured to local hospitals. So far, no official information has emerged on the fatalities.

The crashed train comprised carriages of different types, with at least four newer air-conditioned cars attached at the train’s rear. Three of these apparently detached from the rest of the train, coming off-track and overturning.

#Egypt. The #Saudi-based channel said 8 people died & at least 26 were injured when the train came off the rails close to the city of #Benha in the #Qalyubia province.It had been set to travel to the northeast city of #Mansoura, the report said.#BreakingNewspic.twitter.com/9Wj9TXui4W — 🌎 Sarwar 🌐 (@ferozwala) April 18, 2021

Two further carriages remained attached to the rest of the train but got also overturned. Multiple carriages lost their wheels during the crash, footage from the scene shows.

