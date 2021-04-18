 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

At least 8 passengers killed, some 100 injured as train derails in Egypt (VIDEO)

18 Apr, 2021 14:12
Get short URL
At least 8 passengers killed, some 100 injured as train derails in Egypt (VIDEO)
People gather at the site where train carriages derailed in Qalioubia province, north of Cairo, Egypt April 18, 2021. © Reuters / Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A packed passenger train has derailed in Egypt, with social media footage showing rail tracks damaged and several carriages overturned. There are reports of dozens of casualties as emergency teams respond.

The train, which was said to be traveling from Cairo to Mansoura, derailed outside the city of Benha on Sunday afternoon. Early reports said at least eight people were killed in the crash, though others suggested there might be more victims.

Local authorities said more than 97 people were also injured in the accident, according to the Facebook page of the Qalyubia Governorate.

Dozens of ambulances were rushed to the scene to provide first aid and transport the injured to local hospitals. So far, no official information has emerged on the fatalities.

RT
© Reuters / Mohamed Abd El Ghany

The crashed train comprised carriages of different types, with at least four newer air-conditioned cars attached at the train’s rear. Three of these apparently detached from the rest of the train, coming off-track and overturning.

Two further carriages remained attached to the rest of the train but got also overturned. Multiple carriages lost their wheels during the crash, footage from the scene shows.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies