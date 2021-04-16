‘Covid-free’ trains start operating between Rome and Milan

Italy’s state-run railway has begun operating “Covid-free” high-speed trains between Rome and Milan, with a negative test being a prerequisite for boarding.

The busiest route in Italy, between the capital, Rome, and the second-biggest city, Milan, will see two non-stop trains in each direction per day. The trains will have a passenger capacity of 50%.

Passengers and staff are required to show a negative test result for Covid-19 before they board. The test must have been undergone within 48 hours of their trip, Italian media said, citing train operator Trenitalia. Passengers can also take a test immediately before departure in screening areas at the two stations. Those who have been vaccinated must present a certificate or have a test to be allowed to embark. Those whose test comes back as positive will get a full refund, according to the operator.

The scheme was announced by the Italian State Railways Group in March. Chief Gianfranco Battisti said it would later be extended to other routes, allowing passengers to “travel in total safety to tourist destinations such as Florence, Venice, Naples, and many others.”

