 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

‘This was incorrect’: ABC apologizes for MISLEADING EDIT of twerking dancing troupe performance at Australian Navy ship launch

15 Apr, 2021 12:07
Get short URL
‘This was incorrect’: ABC apologizes for MISLEADING EDIT of twerking dancing troupe performance at Australian Navy ship launch
ABC logo ©  REUTERS / Fred Prouser
The Australian Broadcasting Corporation issued an apology for editing video in a way that misleadingly showed dignitaries watching a twerking dance routine during a ship launch in Sydney.

The controversial report was featured in a news bulletin on Wednesday and showed a seven-woman troupe donned in black shorts and red crop tops dancing in front of the newest addition to the Royal Australian Navy, HMAS Supply, on April 10 in Sydney.
The video by ABC also cut to guests and dignitaries, who looked like they were watching the routine. However, some of them in fact weren’t even there, as the governor-general, Queen Elizabeth’s representative in Australia, and the chief of navy did not arrive until after the performance.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison voiced his disappointment over the “misreporting.” Speaking at a press conference in Perth, he said it was “disrespectful to the performers to suggest that the Governor-General or others were in attendance.”

The troupe, called 101 Doll Squadron, released a statement saying that they “have been under personal attack on all media platforms” and described the media coverage as “virulent.” They went on to say it has made them feel “threatened and exploited.” They called ABC’s editing “deceptive,” and condemned what they believe was the broadcaster’s “need to sexualize” them, adding that the footage was shot from angles that could not be seen by the audience. “We found this very creepy,” the statement added.

Also on rt.com Australia to end sexual harassment exemption for politicians and judges amid recent scandals

Many people on Twitter have been supportive of the troupe, pointing out that the women were just doing their job.

This sentiment was echoed by former Australian MP Kevin Rudd, who slammed the ‘sexist’ coverage.

In the correction, ABC apologized for the editing to the governor-general, the chief of navy, and to the viewers, saying the way they edited the video “was incorrect.” They explained that a government MP had told the reporters that both the governor-general and the chief of navy were present for the dance. The statement went on to say that the report was amended and the story updated. The broadcaster stopped short, however, of apologizing to the dancers themselves, pointing out that that the footage of the dance performance was shot “in a standard manner,” from the same position as other parts of the ceremony.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies