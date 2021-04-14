Monty Python star John Cleese mocks Hank Azaria’s Apu guilt with apology to ‘English people’… but some don’t get the joke

British actor John Cleese has been both cheered and chastised for ridiculing voice actor Hank Azaria over his apology to “every single Indian person” for his portrayal of Simpsons character Apu.

Azaria drew a mixed response this week when he said sorry for his portrayal of the long-running cartoon’s Indian shopkeeper Apu Nahasapeemapetilon, whose stereotypical identity, the actor said, had helped maintain “structural racism.”

Cleese issued his own humorous take on the political correctness row after many Simpsons fans said Azaria’s comedy did not require him to apologize and accused the actor of trying to be “woke.”

Also on rt.com ‘Cancel culture is a disease’: Actor Hank Azaria draws backlash after apology for voicing Simpsons’ Indian shopkeeper Apu

“Not wishing to be left behind by Hank Azaria, I would like to apologise on behalf on Monty Python for all the many sketches we did making fun of white English people,” Cleese said in a tweet on Tuesday. “We’re sorry for any distress we may have caused.”

Cleese’s sarcastic post had garnered over 48,000 likes at the time of publication. Fans replied with their own references to some of the many cultures and identities that featured in Monty Python’s comedy and could therefore potentially claim to be offended.

Everybody took the mick out of everybody else and themselves. That's the way it ought to be. Somewhere along the line we have turned in to a culture that is absolutely terrified by the differences between people. — Mike Roscoe (@mikeroscoe67) April 13, 2021

The actor Jonathan Lloyd Walker replied with “and the bloody Romans” – a reference to a sketch starring Cleese as the leader of the fictional People’s Front of Judea, who asks “what have they [the Romans] ever done for us?”

Other Twitter users similarly chimed in with well-loved examples of people mocked by Monty Python, including the French, the Chinese, “upper class twits,” Catholics, people from Yorkshire, and others.

What about the French? I feel triggered since 1975 and I was born in 1983. pic.twitter.com/748pSKeGuO — Raph (@RaphWM) April 13, 2021

Some users questioned why white people are “trying to be offended” on behalf of ethnic minorities in order to “appear virtuous,” and suggested that comedy relies on being able to make jokes about different cultures.

A lot of white people on here trying to be offended on the behalf of non whites. Seriously. What is the deal with white people attacking white people so they can look virtuous in front of other white people? — The Midianite (@TheMidianite) April 13, 2021

Warms the heart to see this 👍The best jokes are those that don't make fun of gender, age, physical appearance, race, religion, nationality/culture/language, or personal habits. Also, any jokes about sensitive current events are totally unnecessary.Cheers. — Koroush Ghazi (@KoroushGhazi) April 14, 2021

Among them was Canadian evolutionary psychologist Gad Saad, who urged people not to apologize for “faux transgressions” and said he could help Azaria “find his testes and spine.”

There were others, though, who apparently didn’t realize Cleese was joking, some who accused him of “white privilege,” and also a user who referred to his fellow Python Eric Idle donning blackface.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!