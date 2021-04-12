 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting outside Paris hospital, attacker on the run – media

12 Apr, 2021 12:30
© @Philippe_Gault / Twitter
One person was killed and another injured after an unknown assailant opened fire outside the Henry-Dunant hospital in Paris on Monday, a French TV channel has reported, citing a police source.

BFM TV is reporting that one person has died, after a man and a woman were hit by bullets. One victim is said to be the hospital's security guard. The shooter is at large, the report said.

Photos posted by journalist Philippe Gault on social media show crime scene tape and a patrol car parked near the hospital.

Henry-Dunant is a private hospital located in the capital’s southwestern 16th arrondissement.

Radio station France Info cited a police source saying that “several” shots were fired and that an attacker fled on a two-wheeled vehicle. The report added that the vehicle in question was a Yamaha TMAX scooter without a license plate.

The manager of a restaurant located opposite the hospital told BFM TV that he heard the shots and saw a man lying on the ground. He said that a person wearing a hood came up to the victim, shot him at close range, and left “in cold blood, as if nothing had happened.” The witness added that the shooter had a scooter waiting for him 500 meters from the crime scene.

