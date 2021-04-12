1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting outside Paris hospital, attacker on the run – media

One person was killed and another injured after an unknown assailant opened fire outside the Henry-Dunant hospital in Paris on Monday, a French TV channel has reported, citing a police source.

BFM TV is reporting that one person has died, after a man and a woman were hit by bullets. One victim is said to be the hospital's security guard. The shooter is at large, the report said.

Photos posted by journalist Philippe Gault on social media show crime scene tape and a patrol car parked near the hospital.

Selon confrères un homme mortellement touché et une femme (agent de sécurité) grièvement blessée. Mm devant le centre hospitalier Henry Dunant. L’auteur des tirs à scooter serait en fuite #MichelAngepic.twitter.com/bTjimXrpDX — Philippe Gault 📻🏉📺 (@Philippe_Gault) April 12, 2021

Henry-Dunant is a private hospital located in the capital’s southwestern 16th arrondissement.

Un homme a été tué par balles en début d'après-midi devant l'hôpital #HenryDunant à #Paris (16e), établissement qui est aussi centre de #vaccination. Une femme, agent de sécurité de cet hôpital, a été grièvement blessée. Le tireur a pu prendre la fuite en scooter. pic.twitter.com/H1KTrNwNds — Thierry de Cabarrus (@tcabarrus) April 12, 2021

Radio station France Info cited a police source saying that “several” shots were fired and that an attacker fled on a two-wheeled vehicle. The report added that the vehicle in question was a Yamaha TMAX scooter without a license plate.

The manager of a restaurant located opposite the hospital told BFM TV that he heard the shots and saw a man lying on the ground. He said that a person wearing a hood came up to the victim, shot him at close range, and left “in cold blood, as if nothing had happened.” The witness added that the shooter had a scooter waiting for him 500 meters from the crime scene.

