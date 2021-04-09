 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine under investigation in EU over potential link to ‘unusual’ blood clots

9 Apr, 2021 13:58
Get short URL
Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine under investigation in EU over potential link to ‘unusual’ blood clots
FILE PHOTO: A vial of the Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is seen at Northwell Health's South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, New York, U.S., March 3, 2021. © Reuters / Shannon Stapleton
The European Union’s drug regulator EMA says it will assess Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 Vaccine Janssen after “four serious cases of unusual blood clots” occurred in people who received the jab in the US.

The statement from EMA’s Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee says one case occurred in a clinical trial and three others during the vaccine rollout in the US. One of the cases was fatal.

Covid-19 vaccine Janssen is currently only used in the USA but the rollout in the EU is expected within the next few weeks. The EMA authorised the jab for use in the EU in March. The agency says the cases are being investigated and currently it’s not clear whether the incidents of blood clots are connected to the vaccinations.

Also on rt.com Don’t want a vaccine? Tough luck, says the European Court of Human Rights

Earlier this week the EMA published a review of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 Vaxzevria vaccine, announcing that ‘unusual’ blood clots were ‘very rare side effects’ of the jab. Several EU countries suspended the use of the vaccine. The EMA said that 18 people had died of blood clots after receiving the Anglo-Swedish vaccine.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies