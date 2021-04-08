 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Clashes between Myanmar military and protesters reportedly leaves 11 dead as junta removes ambassador to UK

8 Apr, 2021 11:57
This handout photo taken and released by Dawei Watch on April 8, 2021 shows protesters making the three-finger salute while taking part in a demonstration against the military coup in Dawei. © AFP / DAWEI WATCH
Fresh violent clashes in Myanmar have reportedly left 11 dead after anti-coup activists fought back against troops deployed to disperse protesters, a day after the military junta removed the country’s ambassador to the UK.

Myanmar news outlets reported that at least 11 people were killed and 20 injured on Thursday after clashes broke out in the northern town of Taze following the arrival there of soldiers sent to break up an anti-coup protest. 

According to Myanmar Now and Irrawaddy, the fatalities occurred after pro-democracy activists attempted to push back against the deployment of troops, using weapons and firebombs to hold the town until military reinforcements arrived and managed to disperse the crowd. It is not clear if any security forces were injured or killed in the fighting.

The violence in Taze occurred a short distance away from Kale, where witnesses claim 11 anti-coup protesters were killed after soldiers moved in to break up a demonstration on Wednesday, which called for the return of democratic rule in the country.

Also on rt.com ‘A kind of coup in the middle of London’: Myanmar’s envoy to UK says he was LOCKED out of embassy

The new clashes in Myanmar come hours after the country’s ambassador to the UK, Kyaw Zwar Minn, was locked out of the London embassy on Wednesday night, after he called for Aung San Suu Kyi’s swift release, with his deputy seizing control of the building. 

Myanmar confirmed that Kyaw Zwar Minn had been removed from his post in what the UK envoy called “a kind of coup.” The UK Foreign Office condemned the incident as “bullying” and accused Myanmar of “unacceptable and disrespectful” actions, with Kyaw Zwar Minn calling on Britain to refuse to recognise the military’s newly appointed representative. 

The Myanmar military took control of the country on February 1, detaining civilian leader Suu Kyi and members of her party months after citizens handed them majorities in both of the country’s legislatures in November’s national elections.

