South Korea suspends use of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in people under 60 ahead of EU blood clot review results

Health chiefs in South Korea have announced the temporary suspension of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine for the under-60s, pending the results of a review by the EU’s drug regulator into the jab’s safety.

Vaccinations for pupils in special education, teachers and daycare center nurses, which were to go ahead from April 8, will also be postponed.

In South Korea, a female medical worker in her 20s suffered blood clots in her legs and lungs after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.

On Wednesday the head of the country’s disease control agency, Jeong Eun-kyeong, described the move as a “pre-emptive measure” to keep the public safe in light of the jab’s potential link to rare blood clotting.

The country’s food and drug safety ministry has also approved the Covid-19 vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson.

It is the third jab approved for use after those made by AstraZeneca and Pfizer.

South Korean health chiefs have said they will respond to the European Medical Agency’s (EMA) review into the safety of the AstraZeneca jab, the results of which are set to be made public today.

A number of countries in Europe and elsewhere halted their rollouts of the vaccine after cases of rare blood clotting were reported in people who had received it.

