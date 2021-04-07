7 reported killed as Myanmar military opens fire in latest conflict between anti-coup protesters and security forces

The latest clashes between anti-coup protesters and security forces across Myanmar have resulted in seven deaths and numerous injuries, according to media reports, amid the country’s military crackdown.

The military fired on protesters on Wednesday to break up pro-democracy demonstrations as the junta continues its violent crackdown on anti-coup activists in an attempt to secure control of the country.

Due to deadly crackdown on this morning, residents said that 8 were presumed to be dead , many were injured and more than 10 were abducted by the Junta's terrorists in Kalè(Sagaing).#WhatsHappeningInMyanmar#Apr7Couppic.twitter.com/g5UryTV2as — Trending Guide| Please donate to the link in bio (@GuideCivilian) April 7, 2021

According to a resident in Kale, five people were killed in the town. Witnesses took pictures of what they say are the victims of the military’s actions. In the town of Bago, close to Yangon, Myanmar media reported that a further two protesters were shot dead in clashes with security forces.

Footage circulating on social media, claiming to be from Kale, showed detained individuals, blindfolded and with their hands tied behind their backs, being kicked by security forces before being taken away.

Elsewhere in Myanmar, citizens rode down roads on motorbikes, carrying red flags, as part of a demonstration against the military’s actions and the increasing number of casualties caused by the violence that has become a daily occurrence in the country.

IMPLEMENT R2PLaunglon and Wadi collective motorbike strike protested against military dictatorship (Myanmar Terrorist Organization), demanded federal democracy and called for R2P in Auk Yebyu village, Launglon Tsp.#Apr7Coup#WhatsHappeningInMyanmarpic.twitter.com/3BX0TKdQKw — KO (@KK_YE26) April 7, 2021

Myanmar forces also raided a protest camp filled with anti-coup activists as part of an early morning operation to arrest individuals opposing the military in an attempt to squash dissent.

The demonstrators are protesting the February 1 military coup that removed Aung San Suu Kyi and her democratically elected civilian government from power, months after they had secured a significant victory in the November polls, which the military claimed to be fraudulent.

Despite the violence and the detention of activists, individuals have continued to hold protests in several places across the country, holding signs demanding the military free Suu Kyi and return the country to democratic control.

Despite the military stationing at several places and Junta's massacre in Kale Tsp, youths still continue to protest against the military council. Their courage is admirable.IMPLEMENT R2P#Apr7Coup#WhatsHappeningInMyanmarpic.twitter.com/To8CZ3HH43 — Esther(Spring Revolution Myanmar 2021) (@Hsumyatthwemyi1) April 7, 2021

Since the start of the coup, at least 581 individuals, including young children, have been reported killed by security forces, with over 3,500 arrested, 2,750 of which are still being held in detention centers.

