 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

7 reported killed as Myanmar military opens fire in latest conflict between anti-coup protesters and security forces

7 Apr, 2021 10:53
Get short URL
7 reported killed as Myanmar military opens fire in latest conflict between anti-coup protesters and security forces
Anti-coup protesters burn a Chinese flag during a demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. ©  AP Photo
The latest clashes between anti-coup protesters and security forces across Myanmar have resulted in seven deaths and numerous injuries, according to media reports, amid the country’s military crackdown.

The military fired on protesters on Wednesday to break up pro-democracy demonstrations as the junta continues its violent crackdown on anti-coup activists in an attempt to secure control of the country.

According to a resident in Kale, five people were killed in the town. Witnesses took pictures of what they say are the victims of the military’s actions. In the town of Bago, close to Yangon, Myanmar media reported that a further two protesters were shot dead in clashes with security forces.

Footage circulating on social media, claiming to be from Kale, showed detained individuals, blindfolded and with their hands tied behind their backs, being kicked by security forces before being taken away.

Elsewhere in Myanmar, citizens rode down roads on motorbikes, carrying red flags, as part of a demonstration against the military’s actions and the increasing number of casualties caused by the violence that has become a daily occurrence in the country.

Myanmar forces also raided a protest camp filled with anti-coup activists as part of an early morning operation to arrest individuals opposing the military in an attempt to squash dissent.

The demonstrators are protesting the February 1 military coup that removed Aung San Suu Kyi and her democratically elected civilian government from power, months after they had secured a significant victory in the November polls, which the military claimed to be fraudulent.

Also on rt.com Myanmar streets painted red as activists protest military’s violent coup amid rising death toll (PHOTOS)

Despite the violence and the detention of activists, individuals have continued to hold protests in several places across the country, holding signs demanding the military free Suu Kyi and return the country to democratic control.

Since the start of the coup, at least 581 individuals, including young children, have been reported killed by security forces, with over 3,500 arrested, 2,750 of which are still being held in detention centers.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies