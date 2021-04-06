 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

‘Question of discrimination’: WHO dismisses Covid passports, as governments consider them to reopen travel

6 Apr, 2021 13:47
Get short URL
‘Question of discrimination’: WHO dismisses Covid passports, as governments consider them to reopen travel
A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, April 6, 2021. ©  REUTERS / Denis Balibouse
The World Health Organization (WHO) has rejected the use of Covid passports over fairness concerns and fears they would not prevent the spread of the virus, as experts worry vaccinated people could still transmit the disease.

Speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday, WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris ruled out supporting the use of Covid passports due to “the question of discrimination” and because they “are not certain at this stage that the vaccine prevents transmission.”

WHO are saying at this stage we would not like to see the vaccination passport as a requirement for entry or exit.

There has been some opposition to the use of Covid passports until everyone has been offered a vaccine, due to the belief it would discriminate against citizens domestically and internationally who, through no fault of their own, have been prevented from getting inoculated.

Also on rt.com ‘Vaccines our best way out of this pandemic,’ including ‘effective & safe’ Sputnik V jab – WHO Europe executive director to RT

A number of governments are currently considering introducing Covid passports to fully reopen their economy, as well as looking at whether they can be used to allow inoculated tourists to avoid having to quarantine.

While the details are still being ironed out, Covid passports are expected to show whether an individual has been vaccinated, recently tested negative, or had coronavirus in the past six months, which would give them some protection against the disease. This would allow domestic facilities and border agents to quickly know if an individual is safe to enter a building or cross the border. 

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies