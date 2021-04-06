‘Question of discrimination’: WHO dismisses Covid passports, as governments consider them to reopen travel

The World Health Organization (WHO) has rejected the use of Covid passports over fairness concerns and fears they would not prevent the spread of the virus, as experts worry vaccinated people could still transmit the disease.

Speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday, WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris ruled out supporting the use of Covid passports due to “the question of discrimination” and because they “are not certain at this stage that the vaccine prevents transmission.”

WHO are saying at this stage we would not like to see the vaccination passport as a requirement for entry or exit.

There has been some opposition to the use of Covid passports until everyone has been offered a vaccine, due to the belief it would discriminate against citizens domestically and internationally who, through no fault of their own, have been prevented from getting inoculated.

Also on rt.com ‘Vaccines our best way out of this pandemic,’ including ‘effective & safe’ Sputnik V jab – WHO Europe executive director to RT

A number of governments are currently considering introducing Covid passports to fully reopen their economy, as well as looking at whether they can be used to allow inoculated tourists to avoid having to quarantine.

While the details are still being ironed out, Covid passports are expected to show whether an individual has been vaccinated, recently tested negative, or had coronavirus in the past six months, which would give them some protection against the disease. This would allow domestic facilities and border agents to quickly know if an individual is safe to enter a building or cross the border.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!