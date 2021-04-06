 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ultra-Orthodox Jews scuffle with Jerusalem police amid protest against autopsy of drowned yeshiva student (VIDEO)

6 Apr, 2021 11:24
Members of the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community scuffled with police as they blocked a road and set fires in protest against the autopsy of a student who died during a field trip on Monday.

The Jerusalem Post reported that the 15-year-old boy jumped into a river during a field trip. A volunteer paramedic with the United Hatzalah medical service, Eilon Lubiner, told the paper that the student was airlifted by an IDF helicopter, but attempts to resuscitate him failed.

An investigation was launched into whether the yeshiva rabbi who accompanied the students during the trip failed to properly look after the boy.

Many members of the ultra-Orthodox community believe that bodies of the deceased must not be tempered with, and hold protests against autopsies. In 2018, they clashed with police while trying to prevent the transportation of a body of a religious Jew who was found dead in a Jerusalem hostel.

In 2019, they blocked roads, protesting against the autopsy of a baby that died in a daycare center.

