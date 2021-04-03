Justin Trudeau accused of ‘anti-Christian’ bias after failing to refer to ‘Easter’ in holiday message

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has sparked controversy after referring to the Easter holidays as a “long weekend,” with online commenters pointing out that the prime minister frequently mentions other religious events.

“It’s the start of a long weekend, and I know that means you’d normally be getting together with your entire family for a few days of fun. But with the number of Covid-19 cases rising across the country, we’re all going to have to do things differently again this year,” Trudeau tweeted, before concluding that “next year’s celebrations” would be “brighter.”

It’s the start of a long weekend, and I know that means you’d normally be getting together with your entire family for a few days of fun. But with the number of COVID-19 cases rising across the country, we’re all going to have to do things differently again this year. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 2, 2021

Though Trudeau’s message received thousands of likes, many social media users soon realized the prime minister had carefully avoided mentioning Easter by name throughout the statement.

You may think it’s Easter. Justin Trudeau calls it a “long weekend”. There’s no holiday for other religions too obscure for him to mention by name. But he’s always had an anti-Christian streak. Like his father. https://t.co/MqSTJ8Pcqd — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) April 3, 2021

Since our Prime Minister can't say it for Canadians, I guess I will. I'd like to wish everyone a Happy Easter! — Jonathon D. (@jonathontheD) April 2, 2021

This is Easter, you preening woke. Aknowledge it for its religious meaning, as you do for all other religions. Or perhaps Christians do not deserve the same treatment? — Richard Deschambault (@Captrjd) April 2, 2021

“I’m so disappointed that our Canadian PM acknowledges other religious holidays and chooses to be politically correct about Christian ones,” tweeted one user, noting that Easter is “the biggest Christian observance” and “not just a long weekend.”

Others questioned why Trudeau – a Roman Catholic – and his fellow government officials “always tweet out special religious calendar events like Passover, Ramadan, and … Chinese New Year,” but “have a problem with Easter,” and accused the prime minister of spitting “on the face of all Christians.”

I don’t understand how our government officials always tweet out special religious calendar events like Passover, Ramadan and other like Chinese New Year but have a problem with Easter? What gives? — armchairpundit🇨🇦 (@GAKechnie) April 2, 2021

No mention of the Christian holiday, Easter? Good Friday? Why is that? — Kelly Childs (@kellychildsxo) April 2, 2021

Long weekend, you loser? Really?It's not even my Easter yet (it's my husband's), but I'm still offended by your stupid tweet.But not surprised. As usual, you spit on the face of all Christians. https://t.co/Fgq6CZKMEC — MariaK (@MKreadOrwell) April 2, 2021

Some users argued, however, that Trudeau would mention Easter in a message on Sunday, and that he wasn’t specifically avoiding the word.

The PM has previously been accused of cultural appropriation for enthusiastically joining in with other religious holidays and dressing up in ethnic outfits.

During a 2018 trip to India, media outlets and personalities in the country denounced Trudeau as “fake” and “tacky” for wearing traditional Indian clothing and breaking out into a bhangra folk dance, and, in previous years, he has been filmed praying and speaking in mosques dressed in traditional Muslim clothes.

