 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Australia falls short of Covid-19 vaccine target after EU blocks jab shipments

31 Mar, 2021 10:06
Get short URL
Australia falls short of Covid-19 vaccine target after EU blocks jab shipments
Nurse immuniser Zoe Leung (L) simulates administering a vaccine to Fiona Paine (R) at the Sydney Local Health District Vaccination Hub in Camperdown during a simulation of the COVID-19 vaccine process in Sydney on February 19, 2021. © AFP / Kate GERAGHTY
Prime Minister Scott Morrison blamed the European Union (EU) on Wednesday for Australia’s slow vaccine rollout, claiming its blocking of jab shipments to Canberra has caused the country to fall far behind its inoculation target.

While Australia has managed to domestically tackle the coronavirus through border restrictions and internal lockdowns, it has, so far, only managed to administer 670,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, far below the government’s goal of 4 million by March 31.

Addressing the missed target, Morrison said the government had abandoned the initial goal months ago when it became clear that the EU’s decision to block shipments was “obviously going to impact the early success.”

Currently, the EU has blocked more than 1 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines that were headed to help the situation in Papua New Guinea and at least a quarter of a million jabs that were set to arrive in Australia.

While Canberra was initially understanding of the EU’s decision, due to rising case numbers across Europe, the continued restrictions on vaccine exports have created frustration, with Finance Minister Simon Birmingham attacking Brussels over its decision to “tear up the rule book.”

Also on rt.com Vaccine Nationalism: The virulent Covid-19 strain we really should be talking about

Morrison has faced mounting criticism in Australia. Detractors cite his comments made early in the pandemic when he claimed Canberra was “at the front of the queue” for vaccines, and his target of fully vaccinating all adults by October, which now looks increasingly unlikely.

The Australian prime minister has defended himself from these attacks, even from members of his own party, claiming, “it’s not a race” and dismissing those who want to “play politics with vaccine and distribution.”

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies