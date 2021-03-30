Syrian President Assad and wife recover from coronavirus

Syrian President Bashar Assad and his wife Asma have successfully recovered from Covid-19, Syrian state media reported. The couple has already left quarantine and resumed their work.

“After the end of the quarantine period, symptoms of Covid-19 and negative PCR results, President Bashar al-Assad and Mrs. Asma al-Assad have resumed their work normally,” SANA news agency said on Tuesday.

In a Twitter message, the Syrian Presidency confirmed the news, wishing all Syrians who have contracted the disease a speedy recovery.

The couple tested positive for the coronavirus in early March. They showed only mild symptoms and continued working from home.

Officially, Syria has registered around 18,600 cases of Covid-19 and more than 1,200 deaths during the pandemic. The situation, however, is likely worse, given the sub-par testing in the war-torn country, as well as the fact that parts of Syria are still controlled by various militant groups and are out of reach of the Damascus government.

