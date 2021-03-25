 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Joe Biden says he expects to run for re-election in 2024: WATCH LIVE
HomeWorld News

The Hague bomb scare: Dutch parliament evacuated, military called in, police cordon off nearby streets after false bomb threat

25 Mar, 2021 17:44
Get short URL
The Hague bomb scare: Dutch parliament evacuated, military called in, police cordon off nearby streets after false bomb threat
Binnenhof, The Hague ©  Getty Images / Manfred Gottschalk
Dutch police on Thursday evacuated the Parliament building in the Hague and the surrounding streets, while military officers were spotted sweeping the area, in an incident that turned out to be a false alarm.

While people have been led out of the general complex, the House of Representatives has not been evacuated and nobody is currently being allowed in or out of the building.

Military officers and regular police are reported to be attending the incident at the central "Binnenhof" building, which houses the Prime Minister's Office, the House of Representatives and other government entities.

A video posted to social media by a local journalist showed officers taping off the square immediately outside the building.

Shoppers on the Lange Poten street, adjacent to the Binnenhof complex, have also been evacuated, Dutch news site AD reported.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies