The Hague bomb scare: Dutch parliament evacuated, military called in, police cordon off nearby streets after false bomb threat

Dutch police on Thursday evacuated the Parliament building in the Hague and the surrounding streets, while military officers were spotted sweeping the area, in an incident that turned out to be a false alarm.

While people have been led out of the general complex, the House of Representatives has not been evacuated and nobody is currently being allowed in or out of the building.

Politie in Den Haag is het Plein aan het ontruimen vanwege een dreiging. #DenHaagpic.twitter.com/v9CaddOL6D — Fons Lambie (@fonslambie) March 25, 2021

Military officers and regular police are reported to be attending the incident at the central "Binnenhof" building, which houses the Prime Minister's Office, the House of Representatives and other government entities.

A video posted to social media by a local journalist showed officers taping off the square immediately outside the building.

Shoppers on the Lange Poten street, adjacent to the Binnenhof complex, have also been evacuated, Dutch news site AD reported.

