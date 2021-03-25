The Hague bomb scare: Dutch parliament evacuated, military called in, police cordon off nearby streets after false bomb threat
While people have been led out of the general complex, the House of Representatives has not been evacuated and nobody is currently being allowed in or out of the building.
Politie in Den Haag is het Plein aan het ontruimen vanwege een dreiging. #DenHaagpic.twitter.com/v9CaddOL6D— Fons Lambie (@fonslambie) March 25, 2021
Military officers and regular police are reported to be attending the incident at the central "Binnenhof" building, which houses the Prime Minister's Office, the House of Representatives and other government entities.
Binnenhof weer vrijgegeven! pic.twitter.com/dGzmJnjcqa— Sam Hagens (@SamHvNL) March 25, 2021
A video posted to social media by a local journalist showed officers taping off the square immediately outside the building.
Shoppers on the Lange Poten street, adjacent to the Binnenhof complex, have also been evacuated, Dutch news site AD reported.
