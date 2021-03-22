 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Bombing of government office in China kills at least five, including suspect

22 Mar, 2021 16:48
Get short URL
Bombing of government office in China kills at least five, including suspect
FILE PHOTO. © Reuters / Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An explosion, believed to be a deliberate bombing attack, has rocked a community committee office outside China’s southern city of Guangzhou.

The blast occurred in the village of Mingjing, located on the northern outskirts of Guangzhou, early on Monday. Five people, including the suspect, have been killed, with five more injured, local police said.

“All the injured have been sent to hospital for treatment and the case is under further investigation,” police said.

A graphic video circulating online shows firefighters working at the badly damaged building. At least two bodies can be seen laying on the floor with blood splatters seen on the walls of the office.

Also on rt.com 1 dead, 7 injured in explosion at automotive plant in Tianjin, China (VIDEOS)

The suspected perpetrator has been identified as a 59-year-old local man surnamed Hu. It was not immediately clear whether the explosion was a deliberate suicide bombing attack or the suspect didn’t plan to fall victim to his own attack.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies