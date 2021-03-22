Putin says he plans to get Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he is going to get vaccinated against the coronavirus on Tuesday. He made the statement while discussing production with vaccine manufacturers.

During an online conference with Russian vaccine makers, Putin pointed out that “vaccination is, of course, a voluntary choice by any person.”

“By the way, I'm intending to do it tomorrow myself,” the president added.

Unlike some other world leaders, Putin is not going to turn his vaccination into a public event, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media.

Peskov also declined to reveal which vaccine the president would be receiving, saying only that it would be one of the three Russian-made jabs, as they are “all good and reliable.”

Russia has already introduced three vaccines against the coronavirus – Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona and CoviVac – all of which are based on different technological platforms, allowing medics to find the most suitable option for patients.

Sputnik V became the first registered Covid-19 vaccine in the world in August 2020. It boasts an efficacy of over 91 percent and has now been approved for use in more than 50 countries.

