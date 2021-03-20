Pakistani leader Imran Khan quarantined at home after testing positive for Covid-19

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for the coronavirus, the government has announced. The diagnosis was made just two days after Khan had received first dose of the Chinese-made vaccine.

The special assistant to the prime minister on National Health Services, Faisal Sultan, said that Khan is self-isolating at home.

PM Imran Khan has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self isolating at home — Faisal Sultan (@fslsltn) March 20, 2021

The diagnosis was later confirmed by the Prime Minister’s Office.

وَإِذَا مَرِضْتُ فَهُوَ يَشْفِينِ°And when I am ill, it is He Who cures me.(Qur’an 26:80)Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self isolating at home. — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) March 20, 2021

The news comes just two days after Khan publicly received a vaccine developed by the Chinese firm Sinopharm.

A senator from Imran Khan’s ruling party, Faisal Javed Khan, said that the PM will continue to work from home via video link.

Prime Minister Imran Khan tests positive for coronavirus, is experiencing 'mild symptoms'. He will self-quarantine at home however will continue to work from home over video con. Lots of prayers 🙏 for everyone. Stay Safe — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) March 20, 2021

Pakistani news website Dawn reported that the PM had a busy schedule on Friday, visiting a university in the country’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and addressing a group of students.

Khan’s assistant on political communication, Shahbaz Gill, said that the symptoms are not severe, and that the PM has “a very mild cough and mild fever.” He urged the public not to link the infection with the vaccine, noting that immunity develops a couple of weeks after a person has been inoculated.

