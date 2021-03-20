 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Pakistani leader Imran Khan quarantined at home after testing positive for Covid-19

20 Mar, 2021 10:18
Get short URL
Pakistani leader Imran Khan quarantined at home after testing positive for Covid-19
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan during a press conference in Kabul, Afghanistan, November 2020. © Wakil Kohsar / AFP
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for the coronavirus, the government has announced. The diagnosis was made just two days after Khan had received first dose of the Chinese-made vaccine.

The special assistant to the prime minister on National Health Services, Faisal Sultan, said that Khan is self-isolating at home.

The diagnosis was later confirmed by the Prime Minister’s Office.

The news comes just two days after Khan publicly received a vaccine developed by the Chinese firm Sinopharm.

A senator from Imran Khan’s ruling party, Faisal Javed Khan, said that the PM will continue to work from home via video link.

Pakistani news website Dawn reported that the PM had a busy schedule on Friday, visiting a university in the country’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and addressing a group of students.

Khan’s assistant on political communication, Shahbaz Gill, said that the symptoms are not severe, and that the PM has “a very mild cough and mild fever.” He urged the public not to link the infection with the vaccine, noting that immunity develops a couple of weeks after a person has been inoculated.

Also on rt.com Pakistan’s Imran Khan remains in power after surviving ‘voluntary’ vote of no confidence

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies