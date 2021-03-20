 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Boeing 737 cargo plane skids off runway into field during hard landing in Indonesia (VIDEO)

20 Mar, 2021 09:55
Screenshot © Twitter / @breakingavnews
A Trigana Air Boeing 737 freighter has ended up in a field after crash-landing and going off the tarmac in Indonesia's capital Jakarta on Saturday. There were no casualties, officials have said.

Footage from the scene published on social media shows the large aircraft having a rough landing on the runway at Halim Perdanakusuma International Airport in the Indonesian capital.

White smoke comes from the plane’s belly as it skids off the tarmac and stops at a grass field, with its fuselage remaining intact. 

Indonesian newspaper Kompas, citing the country’s Transport Ministry spokesperson, reported that there were no casualties. 

Flights to and from the airport were rerouted to Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta Airport.

The cause of the incident is currently unclear.

