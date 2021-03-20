Boeing 737 cargo plane skids off runway into field during hard landing in Indonesia (VIDEO)

A Trigana Air Boeing 737 freighter has ended up in a field after crash-landing and going off the tarmac in Indonesia's capital Jakarta on Saturday. There were no casualties, officials have said.

Footage from the scene published on social media shows the large aircraft having a rough landing on the runway at Halim Perdanakusuma International Airport in the Indonesian capital.

White smoke comes from the plane’s belly as it skids off the tarmac and stops at a grass field, with its fuselage remaining intact.

Trigana Air Service cargo 737 suffers runway excursion on landing at Jakarta Halim Perdanakusuma Airport in Indonesia. No injuries reported. https://t.co/iqYRAyvfVgpic.twitter.com/CYFscGudWM — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@breakingavnews) March 20, 2021

Indonesian newspaper Kompas, citing the country’s Transport Ministry spokesperson, reported that there were no casualties.

Flights to and from the airport were rerouted to Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta Airport.

The cause of the incident is currently unclear.

