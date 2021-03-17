India’s daily Covid infections hit three-month high, as country rushes to vaccinate population

New daily Covid-19 infections hit a three-month high on Wednesday, as the total number of confirmed cases in the country soared to 11.44 million, and the daily fatality figure reached its highest level in two months.

The health ministry’s latest Covid-19 figures show the virus has spiked in the country in recent months, with 28,903 reported daily cases and 188 deaths on Wednesday. The rise in daily case numbers marked another grim milestone for the country, which has recorded the third-highest rate of infections globally, behind only the United States and Brazil.

The spike was driven by a rise in infections in the western state of Maharashtra, which has been the worst-affected part of the country, accounting for around 62% of the new cases.

The government has criticized individuals there for failing to socially distance and wear personal protective equipment, claiming their lax attitude is the cause of the recent increase. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the recent spike during a call with state chief ministers later on Wednesday.

India has so far administered at least one dose of a Covid vaccine to more than 30 million people since January, having started with healthcare employees and frontline workers. Since then, it has expanded those categories to anyone over the age of 60 and those over 45 with a pre-existing condition.

While the government’s vaccination program is voluntary and the vaccine is available for free, citizens can opt for a vaccine from a private clinic at a cost of 250 rupees ($3.4) per dose.

