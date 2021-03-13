Bolivia’s former interim president Jeanine Anez arrested over 2019 coup
Anez's arrest warrant was issued by a court on Friday and was executed on Saturday morning, Minister of Government Carlos del Castillo announced on Twitter. He hailed the development as a step forward in giving the Bolivian people the justice they deserve.
Bolivian media showed images of the politician being taken into custody.
#URGENTE#JeanineÁñez llegará a #LaPaz alrededor de las 3:15 y será presentada por el ministro de Gobierno, Eduardo del Castillo.(Noticia en proceso)#ATBDigitalhttps://t.co/mYlLLwIXFEpic.twitter.com/VbUMlWHrF2— ATB (@ATBDigital) March 13, 2021
Meanwhile Anez denounced the Bolivian government, saying her arrest was “abuse and political persecution”, denying that a coup ever happened in the country.