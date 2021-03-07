 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Lyon burns for 3rd night in a row, as unrest and violence continues (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

7 Mar, 2021 12:55
Get short URL
Lyon burns for 3rd night in a row, as unrest and violence continues (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
© OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE / AFP
At least five people were arrested, two cars incinerated, one police car damaged, as street furniture and public bins were also destroyed, in the third consecutive night of violence in the French city of Lyon.

After incidents in the Alagniers district on Friday and the Duchère district on Thursday, violence erupted on the streets of Bron, outside of Lyon, on Saturday evening, shortly before a curfew.

Police were pelted with numerous projectiles as they responded to several vehicle fires – their own vehicles were damaged in the incident.

France’s Minister of the Interior Gérald Darmanin said there had been at least 21 arrests in recent days in the greater Lyon area as the public grows increasingly frustrated at the ongoing coronavirus restrictions, including the weekend curfew. 

“No act of violence can be accepted. Support police forces,” he tweeted.

Saturday’s violence follows Darmanin’s decision to deploy an additional 200 police and gendarmes to the city as reinforcements to help curb the spread of nightly violence. 

Some 13 vehicles were burned in the Alagniers district of Lyon on Friday night, as at least six people were arrested. 

On Thursday evening, there were clashes between angry residents and police, after a 13-year-old boy was left in a coma after crashing his scooter. Many were blaming the police for what had happened.

Also on rt.com Arrests over clashes in Lyon as locals blame French police for teenager's scooter crash that left him in coma (VIDEOS)

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies