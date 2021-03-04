 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
International coalition of regulatory authorities agree to fast-track modified Covid-19 vaccines for variants

4 Mar, 2021 11:37
FILE PHOTO: A technician holds a test-tube as she works at Healthcare Maintenance Organisation (HMO) Maccabi's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) public laboratory, performing diverse and numerous tests, in Rehovot, Israel February 9, 2021. ©  REUTERS / Ammar Awad
The ACCESS Consortium, an international coalition of regulatory authorities, has announced it will fast-track the approval of modified Covid-19 vaccines for new variants of the virus, avoiding the normal lengthy approval process.

In an announcement on Thursday, ACCESS Consortium revealed that it will fast-track any modified vaccines if manufacturers “provide robust evidence” to help get doses of effective jabs to the public quickly.

“Our priority is to get effective vaccines to the public in as short a time as possible, without compromising on safety,” MHRA’s chief scientific officer, Dr. Christian Schneider, said in a statement.

Addressing potential concerns that a faster regulatory process would impact the safety of the vaccines, the MHRA said that no vaccine would be approved unless it met the “high standards” of “quality and effectiveness” that are required.

While existing vaccines were developed to protect against earlier forms of Covid-19, it is believed that they should still provide some protection against mutated forms of coronavirus, such as the Brazilian, Kent, or South African strains.

Countries, like the UK, already fast-track modified versions of the flu vaccine on an annual basis to ensure that it keeps up with the seasonal virus, so it’s expected that updated versions of the coronavirus vaccine would be approved using a similar process.

ACCESS Consortium was originally formed in 2007 by Australia, Canada, Singapore, and Switzerland to increase global cooperation to ensure patients have quick access to high quality, safe and effective medical products. The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency joined in 2020.

