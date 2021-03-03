 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Orban’s Fidesz party quits center-right bloc in European Parliament after it threatens to exclude Hungarian faction

3 Mar, 2021 13:05
Get short URL
Orban’s Fidesz party quits center-right bloc in European Parliament after it threatens to exclude Hungarian faction
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban takes part in a European People Party (EPP) summit in St Julian's, Malta, (FILE PHOTO) © REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s Fidesz party has quit the European People’s Party (EPP) group in the European Parliament after EU MEPs voted in favor of a motion that would pave the way for Orban’s party to be excluded.

“I hereby inform you that Fidesz MEPs resign their membership in the EPP group,” Orban wrote on Wednesday to the bloc’s chairman, Manfred Weber. 

Orban’s letter came after 148 EPP MEPs voted in favor, and 28 against, new rules that would allow the group to exclude members. An EPP source said that French, Italian, Slovenian, Hungarian, and Croat members voted against the new rules.

The Hungarian prime minister described the rule changes as a “clearly a hostile move against Fidesz and our voters,” adding that the move against his party was “antidemocratic, unjust and unacceptable.” Orban had previously threatened that Fidesz would leave the group if the vote was passed by EPP MEPs.

Fidesz was suspended from the EPP in March 2019, but the 12 Hungarian lawmakers continued to enjoy the benefits of membership, aligning their votes accordingly.

Also on rt.com Hungary broke EU law on treatment and processing of migrants, says top European court’s advocate general

The center-right bloc has struggled to manage Orban and his Fidesz party, which has increasingly been at odds with the EU.

Just last week, the EU’s advocate general delivered a damning opinion on Hungary’s treatment and processing of migrants following its 2018 reforms, noting that Budapest failed to fulfill its obligations under European law.

Budapest has previously dismissed criticism of its handling of migrants.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies