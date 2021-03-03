 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
France admits torture and murder of Algerian freedom fighter in 1950s, but no apology for Algeria for colonial past

3 Mar, 2021 10:40
(L) Portrait non daté de l'avocat algérien Me Ali Boumendjel alors âgé de 32 ans. © AFP PHOTO / ERIC FEFERBERG; (R) French troops holding back crowds in front of Government House, Algiers, during the Algerian War of Independence. © Stan Meagher / Express / Getty Images
French President Emmanuel Macron has formally admitted that his country’s forces “tortured and murdered” Algerian freedom fighter Ali Boumendjel in 1957 during the nation’s war for independence in a meeting with his grandchildren.

Macron made the confession “in the name of France” as he met with Boumendjel’s grandchildren on Tuesday, providing an honest and official explanation for his death over 60 years ago, which, until now, had been classed as a suicide.

A formal statement from France’s Elysee Palace confirmed that Boumendjel was placed incommunicado, tortured and then killed on 23 March 1957, after being detained during the battle of Algiers.

Boumendjel’s family have not issued a statement after Macron’s statement but, last month, his niece Fadela Boumendjel-Chitour decried France’s behavior as a “devastating” lie.

Previously, the former head of French intelligence in Algiers, Paul Aussaresses, admitted that he ordered Boumendjel’s murder and the following cover-up. However, the country’s government had refused until now to confirm if that was true.

The admission of guilt comes after Macron agreed to establish a “truth commission” to investigate abuses that occurred in countries that were once controlled by France, including Algeria, in order to end the culture of “denial” that has clouded the country’s colonial past.

While he has done more than previous presidents, Macron has caused anger in some communities for refusing to issue an official apology over what took place in Algeria on the orders of French forces and officials, declaring that there will be “no repentance nor apologies.”

Macron has, instead, pledged to work to present “symbolic acts” that are aimed at promoting reconciliation after the eight-year war between 1954-1962 strained relations between France and Algeria, with each side accused of committing significant atrocities.

