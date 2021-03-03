 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

7 students fall to their deaths after balcony railing snaps at Bolivian college (GRAPHIC)

3 Mar, 2021 08:23
Get short URL
7 students fall to their deaths after balcony railing snaps at Bolivian college (GRAPHIC)
A couple wait for information about the UPEA (El Alto Public University) accident, where a balcony railing collapsed and students fell, in El Alto outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia, March 2, 2021. ©  Reuters / David Mercado
Seven Bolivian college students were killed and five others injured after an indoor balcony railing broke and sent them plummeting, some as far as four floors, to the ground.

As a large number of students crowded into a fourth-floor hallway at the Public University of El Alto near the Bolivian capital on Tuesday morning, the balcony railing apparently buckled and gave way. Several students lost their balance and fell to the ground 17 meters (55 feet) below.

RT
Screenshot from video at @amc_munoz Twitter account

The horrific incident was captured by bystanders in graphic footage, which also shows the brave actions of students who reached over the open edge to prevent others from falling. A few victims landed on the third floor rather than dropping all the way to the ground level.

RT
Screenshot from video at @amc_munoz Twitter account

The seven fatalities were confirmed by Bolivia’s Special Force to Fight Crime. Three died at the scene, while the other four perished from their injuries at hospitals around El Alto, according to local media reports.

The deadly incident happened during an apparent scuffle in the crowd during a large student gathering. The local police said after a preliminary investigation that the railing was not properly welded and fixed in place, leading to the tragedy.

Subscribe to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies