 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Deputy mayor wants Paris back under 3-week lockdown, despite opposition

25 Feb, 2021 21:18
Get short URL
Deputy mayor wants Paris back under 3-week lockdown, despite opposition
A woman walks her dog on the Passerelle Debilly footbridge near the Eiffel tower in Paris, France on February 25, 2021. © REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Paris Deputy Mayor Emmanuel Grégoire has said that his administration will likely place the French capital under a harsh three-week lockdown to curb Covid-19, and he doesn’t care what President Emmanuel Macron thinks.

A curfew is currently in place in Paris to slow the spread of Covid-19, but Grégoire said it’s “not enough to settle the curve.” Speaking to France Info on Thursday, Grégoire said that his administration will propose a total lockdown of the capital next week. Mayor Anne Hidalgo will issue the proposal.

“We must now make courageous decisions,” he said, adding that a lockdown “is the only solution.” 

Also on rt.com France's Dunkirk area to join Nice in weekend lockdown amid 'deteriorating' Covid-19 situation - health minister

Parisians have already been hit with two national lockdowns, and an ongoing nationwide curfew, as well as a raft of localized restrictions. Across France, the rules to combat Covid-19 now vary from region to region, with Nice and Dunkirk entering weekend lockdowns on Friday. Grégoire dismissed the idea of implementing a similar policy in Paris, calling such semi-lockdowns “extremely restrictive without being effective.”

His idea has its opponents. Geoffroy Boulard, mayor of the city’s 17th arrondissement, told BFMTV that he was "very stunned" by Emmanuel's proposal, while councillor Danielle Simonnet stated that “there are alternatives to confinement,” suggesting that social life be managed “by rotation.”

Also on rt.com Mafia-type gangs, not foreign powers, hacked French hospitals, says minister, as some doctors continue to work with pen and paper

Grégoire’s plan apparently goes one step further than that of Prime Minister Jean Castex, who suggested earlier on Thursday that weekend lockdowns could be implemented in Paris if the disease continues to spread. Macron, however, has opted not to subject France to a third national lockdown, preferring to delegate the decision to individual regions.

The deputy mayor told France Info that he disagrees with Macron’s no-lockdowns policy, and will not have his mind changed by the president’s stance. “The will of Emmanuel Macron is not a sufficient scientific health argument to convince me,” he said.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies