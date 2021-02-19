Almost all Spanish nursing home residents have received two Covid doses as Madrid says state on track with vaccine rollout

Health authorities in Spain have said they are close to vaccinating all elderly nursing-home residents with the requisite two doses of Covid-19 vaccines as Madrid says it’s on course to inoculate 20 million by the end of June.

The Federacion Empresarial de Asistencia a la Dependencia (FED), Spain’s care home association, said 97 percent of elderly residents have received both jabs – positive news in a health sector that has suffered a high number of deaths in the pandemic.

Officials believe 20,000 people died of Covid-19 or suspected Covid-19 in nursing homes during the first wave alone, from March to May, while Spain’s total death toll from the virus stands at over 66,700.

Also on rt.com Spain risks more riots as free speech crackdown and rapper’s jailing reveal a country still struggling to escape Franco’s legacy

FED said the high vaccination rate is “very positive.” “Immunity will allow us to gradually return to the longed-for lost normality,” said FED’s president Ignacio Fernandez Cid.

Some Spanish municipalities began relaxing coronavirus curfew rules on Thursday, allowing bars and restaurants to stay open later.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday that 2.8 million vaccines have been administered in the country so far, with 1.14 million people receiving two doses. He said Spain was on track to vaccinate 20 million people by the end of June. The country is now focusing on those over the age of 65, with health and care home workers also receiving jabs.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!