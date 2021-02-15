Syrian army says Israeli jets target Damascus countryside after Iran warns of repercussions

Israeli aircraft have pelted area outside Damascus with missiles, Syria’s state media reported. The reported air raid comes shortly after Tehran warned Tel Aviv against “crossing red lines” in Syria, vowing stark response.

Israeli jets rained down missiles on the area in the vicinity of Damascus from the occupied Golan Heights and Israel's northern Galilee region in the early hours of Monday, Syria’s SANA news agency reported.The Syrian military said that its air defences intercepted “most of the missiles.”

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) routinely strike Syria’s territory under the pretext of wiping out Iranian targets there to prevent Tehran from gaining a foothold in the region.Israeli rarely acknowledges its incursions into the Syrian territory, in line with its long-standing policy not to comment on bombing raids overseas.

Also on rt.com Israel will ‘regret’ its actions if it crosses ‘red lines’ in Syria, senior Iranian official warns

DETAILS TO FOLLOW