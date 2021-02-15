 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Syrian army says Israeli jets target Damascus countryside after Iran warns of repercussions
HomeWorld News

Syrian army says Israeli jets target Damascus countryside after Iran warns of repercussions

15 Feb, 2021 00:53
Get short URL
Syrian army says Israeli jets target Damascus countryside after Iran warns of repercussions
FILE PHOTO: A war jet flies above Syria near the Israeli Syrian border as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Israel July 23, 2018. © REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli aircraft have pelted area outside Damascus with missiles, Syria’s state media reported. The reported air raid comes shortly after Tehran warned Tel Aviv against “crossing red lines” in Syria, vowing stark response.

Israeli jets rained down missiles on the area in the vicinity of Damascus from the occupied Golan Heights and Israel's northern Galilee region in the early hours of Monday, Syria’s SANA news agency reported.The Syrian military said that its air defences intercepted “most of the missiles.”

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) routinely strike Syria’s territory under the pretext of wiping out Iranian targets there to prevent Tehran from gaining a foothold in the region.Israeli rarely acknowledges its incursions into the Syrian territory, in line with its long-standing policy not to comment on bombing raids overseas.

Also on rt.com Israel will ‘regret’ its actions if it crosses ‘red lines’ in Syria, senior Iranian official warns

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies