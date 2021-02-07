 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Up to 150 feared dead & more stranded as glacier burst sparks massive flood in northern India (VIDEOS)

7 Feb, 2021 10:21
Flood in Chamoli, India, February 7, 2021. © ANI / Reuters
More than 100 people were reported missing after a glacier broke off and caused a flood that damaged a power plant in northern India. The military was deployed to look for survivors.

Between 100 and 150 people are feared dead, the chief secretary of the northern Uttarakhand State, OM Prakash, told ANI news agency. Indian media cited officials that said hundreds more may be stranded. 

A glacier broke off in the Chamoli district, causing a massive flood in the Dhauliganga River and damaging a nearby power plant. Three bodies have been recovered so far, the media reported, citing border police. Rescuers also managed to save 16 people trapped in a tunnel.

According to reports, there could be more victims. PTI news agency cited a disaster response official who said more than 150 power plant workers have not been accounted for. Authorities also fear for the safety of workers at road and rail projects in the area, according to the media.

People living along the riverbanks were ordered to evacuate. First response teams along with the military and border police were deployed to look for survivors. Army helicopters are being used in the rescue operation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he is monitoring the situation. “India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone’s safety there,” he tweeted

