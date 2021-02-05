UN-led Libya forum elects interim govt of 4 leaders until war-torn country goes to polls in December

The Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) overseen by the UN has elected an interim prime minister and three-member Presidency Council to lead the war-ravaged country until elections at the end of this year.

The forum's 74 delegates voted in Mohammed al-Menfi, who is supported in the country's east, to lead the Council, while Abdulhamid Dbeibeh, who has western Libyan support, was chosen as prime minister.

The pair emerged ahead from a list of four leadership candidates, which included the current parliamentary chief Aguila Saleh and interior minister Fathi Bashagha.

The vote was overseen by the UN secretary-general's acting special representative for Libya, Stephanie Williams, who described the interim government's selection as an "historic moment."

Also on rt.com Libya may boost oil production after fixing leaky pipeline to its biggest port

Since 2014, Libya has had two governments: the Government of National Accord (GNA), based in the country's western capital Tripoli and the Benghazi-based Libyan National Army (LNA) in the east, led by Khalifa Haftar.

Both governments are backed by militias and a number of foreign powers, with the UN, Turkey and the US among those supporting the GNA. Russia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates have backed the LNA.

Oil-rich Libya was first thrust into civil war in 2011 as forces loyal to Colonel Muammar Gaddafi's government fought against other foreign-backed groups.

The US-led NATO bombing campaign that year ultimately led to Gaddafi being overthrown, and he was captured and killed by forces of the National Transitional Council – Libya's interim government during the ensuing civil war.

Also on rt.com Turkey threatens ‘grave consequences’ after east Libyan forces seize its ship over alleged arms smuggling

Violent conflict between forces of the GNA and LNA has continued for years, with negotiations between the two sides breaking down.

A truce was agreed in November and the two sides have since settled on a framework to hold elections on December 24.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!