Myanmar's Suu Kyi remanded in jail until February 15 as police file charges following coup

Police in Myanmar have filed charges against Aung Sang Suu Kyi for having walkie talkies and other banned equipment and she will be detained until February 15. She has been under house arrest since a coup on Monday.

A police document says four illegally imported handheld radios were found during a search of the Nobel Peace Prize winner's home in the capital Naypyidaw. The radios had been used by her bodyguards without proper authorization.

Police also filed charges against President Win Myint for offenses under the country's Disaster Management Law.

Also on rt.com Let’s dump the Nobel Peace Prize. With a roll call of winners featuring terrorists and warmongers, it’s lost all its credibility

The military seized power on Monday, alleging fraud in a November election, which Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party won, in a landslide that the nation's electoral commission said had been fair.

NLD officials say the 75-year-old, who was the de-facto leader of Myanmar, remains at her home where she was being held under house arrest. If convicted, Suu Kyi faces a maximum two-year sentence in prison.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!