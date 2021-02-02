 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
FBI confirms 2 agents killed, 3 wounded in suspected child porn raid in Florida
HomeWorld News

Over half of New Delhi has been infected with Covid-19, Indian govt study suggests

2 Feb, 2021 15:41
Get short URL
Over half of New Delhi has been infected with Covid-19, Indian govt study suggests
People stand in a line to enter a metro station in New Delhi. © Reuters / Anushree Fadnavis
More than half of New Delhi's population of 20 million has been infected with the coronavirus and since developed antibodies, a survey by the Indian government has revealed.

The fifth and largest research study undertaken in India's capital was based on 28,000 samples which showed that 56.13 percent of New Delhi's residents had Covid-19 antibodies, Satyendar Jain, Dehli health minister, said. New Delhi is a territory within Delhi.

The figures mean that "Delhi has largely won over Covid," Jain wrote on Twitter. However, he warned that it was too early for the public to let down their guard.

"We should not get into discussions over herd immunity," the minister said at a press conference. "Only experts will be able to give a clear picture."

Everybody should keep wearing face masks, sanitize their hands and follow other health rules, he insisted.

Also on rt.com India’s cinemas get greenlight to go back to 100% capacity as Bollywood reels from Covid-19 restrictions

The World Health Organization (WHO) believes that at least 60 to 70 percent of the global population must have Covid-19 antibodies before herd immunity can develop.

Another survey by the diagnostics company Thyrocare Technologies has shown that 55 percent of people in India had been infected with the virus, the firm told Reuters last week.

India has registered more than 10.8 million cases of the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic – the second-worst number after the US. But on Tuesday the country's reported rates of daily infections and deaths fell to eight-month lows, with 8,635 cases and 94 fatalities in the past 24 hours.

Also on rt.com India has ‘successfully contained’ the Covid-19 pandemic says health minister, with no new cases in fifth of country

The Indian government is also undertaking what it calls the world's largest vaccination campaign. Some 4 million people have received Covid-19 jabs since mid-January and there are plans to immunize over 300 million.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies