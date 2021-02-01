Myanmar military says it takes charge of country for ONE YEAR, declaring state of emergency over alleged 'election fraud'

Myanmar military has seized power in the country, saying it’ll be in charge for a year, imposing state of emergency over what it sees as rigged elections won by the party of Aung San Suu Kyi, now reportedly under arrest.

With most of the TV broadcasting cut off amid rumours of a military coup in the making, military-owned Myawaddy TV announced Monday morning that commander-in-chief of the Myanmar Armed Forces General Min Aung Hlaing will be taking up the reins over the country for one year.

The channel reported that the military invoked a state of emergency in accordance with the constitution, which provides it with far-reaching emergency powers.

The military, known locally as the Tatmadaw, doubled down on its allegations of the voter fraud in the November general elections, citing the civilian government’s failure to investigate these allegations as one of the reasons behind the move.

