Scottish alternative pop musician Sophie dies at 34 following an ‘accident’ in Greece

Music news publications announced the artist’s early Saturday morning death in Athens, where she had been living, following an unspecified “sudden accident.”

“At this time respect and privacy for the family is our priority. We would also ask for respect for her fanbase, and to treat the private nature of this news with sensitivity,”declared Sophie’s team, calling the musician “a pioneer of a new sound,”“one of the most influential artists in the last decade,” and an “icon of liberation.”

Sophie’s UK record label, Transgressive, also released its own statement on Saturday revealing that the musician had “accidentally slipped and fell” after climbing up somewhere “to watch the full moon.”

“She will always be here with us. The family thank everyone for their love and support and request privacy at this devastating time,” the label added.

Fans of the musician and transgender icon, along with fellow artists, flocked to social media on Saturday to pay tribute.

RIP SOPHIE 💗 u were the sweetest - an icon and a visionary. the world and our community has lost a beautiful soul pic.twitter.com/Nxbvx3hsSU — RINA SAWAYAMA (@rinasawayama) January 30, 2021

TO ME, SOPHIE’S LEGACY IS UP THERE WITH DELIA DERBYSHIRE, KRAFTWERK, JUAN ATKINS, APHEX, FLYLO, ENO, ETC.MY HEART IS SPLIT IN TWO. REST EASY . . . ♡ — Iglꙩꙩghost (@IGLOOGHOST) January 30, 2021

everything she touched was exciting, fearless and beyond innovative - you could really feel her soul in the music so beautiful, raw & fearless. i’m so thankful to have existed in a time where i could be inspired by sophie in real time. god bless — TKAY ⚡️ (@TKAYMAIDZA) January 30, 2021

“Sophie is incredible. Her music is the soundtrack to some of my fondest moments and her impact on the world is apparent,” wrote celebrity drag queen Aquaria. “Sophie’s immense talent, influence, and existence will never be forgotten. Thank you for everything.”

🤍 Sophie is incredible. Her music is the soundtrack to some of my fondest moments and her impact on the world is apparent. Sophie’s immense talent, influence, and existence will never be forgotten. Thank you for everything 🤍 pic.twitter.com/DAg4Rm0U4R — Aquaria 🤌🏼 (@aquariaofficial) January 30, 2021

Very sad news regarding the passing of SOPHIE. I had the opportunity to work with her and the PC music family some years back, in awe of the imagination and rulelessness approach to creating music which is so often full of restraints. She and her creativity will be hugely missed — Nicola Maria Roberts (@NicolaRoberts) January 30, 2021

I’m heartbroken.Thank you Sophie Rest In Power! You will always be remembered as a true game changer, powerful presence and an incredibly original producer ! Your music and production brought me so much joy! pic.twitter.com/VZ1v9UNSb5 — Peaches (@peaches) January 30, 2021

