 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Scottish alternative pop musician Sophie dies at 34 following an ‘accident’ in Greece

30 Jan, 2021 14:49
Get short URL
Scottish alternative pop musician Sophie dies at 34 following an ‘accident’ in Greece
© AFP / Frazer Harrison;  Getty Images via AFP
Music news publications announced the artist’s early Saturday morning death in Athens, where she had been living, following an unspecified “sudden accident.”

“At this time respect and privacy for the family is our priority. We would also ask for respect for her fanbase, and to treat the private nature of this news with sensitivity,”declared Sophie’s team, calling the musician “a pioneer of a new sound,”“one of the most influential artists in the last decade,” and an “icon of liberation.”

Sophie’s UK record label, Transgressive, also released its own statement on Saturday revealing that the musician had “accidentally slipped and fell” after climbing up somewhere “to watch the full moon.”

“She will always be here with us. The family thank everyone for their love and support and request privacy at this devastating time,” the label added.

Fans of the musician and transgender icon, along with fellow artists, flocked to social media on Saturday to pay tribute.

“Sophie is incredible. Her music is the soundtrack to some of my fondest moments and her impact on the world is apparent,” wrote celebrity drag queen Aquaria. “Sophie’s immense talent, influence, and existence will never be forgotten. Thank you for everything.”

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies