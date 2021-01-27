 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Hong Kong resorts to ‘ambush lockdowns’ to fight virus outbreaks in high-density housing

27 Jan, 2021 16:31
Get short URL
Hong Kong resorts to ‘ambush lockdowns’ to fight virus outbreaks in high-density housing
© REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo
The authorities in Hong Kong have begun employing “ambush lockdowns” with no prior warning given to residents, in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus beyond localized clusters.

Following a slew of recent outbreaks, Hong Kong police and public health authorities have begun spontaneously shutting down entire neighborhoods before subjecting every resident to mandatory coronavirus testing.

RT
© REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A packed group of tenement buildings in the Yau Ma Tei district were subjected to one such “ambush lockdown” overnight on Tuesday, with testing carrying on into the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Some 330 tests were conducted on residents from 20 buildings, yielding one positive coronavirus case. A similar two-day lockdown was imposed in another neighborhood over the weekend.

“I thank residents in the restricted area for their cooperation,” city leader Carrie Lam said in a Facebook post.

Hong Kong has recorded just over 10,000 infections, resulting in some 170 deaths since the pandemic began. 

Covid-19 clusters have repeatedly emerged in the high-density, low-income neighborhoods of Hong Kong, highlighting the egregious housing shortage, sky-high rents, and rampant inequality that have combined to exacerbate the situation.

Also on rt.com Beijing to implement stricter Covid-19 restrictions to help contain virus ahead of Lunar New Year 

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies