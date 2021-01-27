 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iran accuses Israel of 'psychological warfare' as it dismisses military threats

27 Jan, 2021 13:36
A handout photo made available by the Iranian Army office on January 5, 2021, shows military officials inspecting drones on display prior to a military drone drill at an undisclosed location in central Iran. ©  AFP / Iranian Army office
Iranian officials have dismissed recent military threats made by Israel's armed forces as nothing more than "psychological warfare" from a government that has "virtually no plan" to follow through on its rhetoric.

In a speech to Israel's INSS think tank's annual conference, Aviv Kochavi, the chief of staff of the Israeli armed forces, warned that it will "respond with an extremely significant counterattack" if its adversaries in Iran, Lebanon and Gaza threaten it or target its installations with military strikes.

Iranian First Vice President Es'haq Jahangiri addressed Kochavi's remarks on Wednesday by dismissing Israel, claiming it is "not in a position to issue a threat" against Tehran. This was reiterated by Mahmoud Vaezi, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's chief of staff, who claimed that the threats from Israel were nothing more than "psychological warfare."

They have virtually no plan and no ability do so.

Iranian officials were clear that they "do not intend to go to war" but, in the event that Israel were to show an act of aggression, they stressed that their armed forces are trained and prepared to defend the country.

The tense words between the two nations come as discussions continue over the US rejoining the Iran nuclear deal in return for relieving sanctions that were imposed on Tehran over the last few years by the Trump administration.

Israel has opposed any return to the Join Comprehensive Plan of Action, as they believe it does not include enough safeguards to prevent Iran from continuing to develop a nuclear weapon.

