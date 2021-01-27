 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
53 dead after blaze engulfs bus and fuel truck in horror Cameroon crash

27 Jan, 2021 13:16
The bus collided with a truck that was illegally carrying fuel. © REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde/ file photo.
A horrific crash between a bus and a fuel-laden truck in western Cameroon has left 53 people dead after an enormous fire engulfed the two vehicles.

A local official said the 70-seat bus was involved in a head-on collision with the truck at around 3.30am at a location called the Cliff of Dschang, in central-western Cameroon.

“The dead have all been burned beyond identification,” Awa Fonka Augustine, the governor of West Region, said. Along with the shocking fatality count a total of 29 people also suffered severe burns. 

"A collision between the truck and the bus sparked uncontrollable fire which ravaged the truck, the bus and its occupants,” he added.

Augustine said fog may have been a cause of the accident, and early investigation found that the truck had a “brake problem.”

The governor added that the truck was illegally transporting fuel and that the driver of the vehicle fled the scene in the aftermath of the incident.

