53 dead after blaze engulfs bus and fuel truck in horror Cameroon crash

A horrific crash between a bus and a fuel-laden truck in western Cameroon has left 53 people dead after an enormous fire engulfed the two vehicles.

A local official said the 70-seat bus was involved in a head-on collision with the truck at around 3.30am at a location called the Cliff of Dschang, in central-western Cameroon.

“The dead have all been burned beyond identification,” Awa Fonka Augustine, the governor of West Region, said. Along with the shocking fatality count a total of 29 people also suffered severe burns.

"A collision between the truck and the bus sparked uncontrollable fire which ravaged the truck, the bus and its occupants,” he added.

Augustine said fog may have been a cause of the accident, and early investigation found that the truck had a “brake problem.”

The governor added that the truck was illegally transporting fuel and that the driver of the vehicle fled the scene in the aftermath of the incident.

🔥😢🔥 𝗖𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗜𝗦𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗠𝗢𝗥𝗧𝗘𝗟𝗟𝗘 𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗥𝗘 𝗗𝗘𝗨𝗫 𝗚𝗥𝗢𝗦 𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧𝗘𝗨𝗥𝗦 𝗦𝗨𝗥 𝗟𝗔 𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗧𝗘 𝗗𝗘 #𝗗𝗦𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗚Ce matin à 4h, un bus de Menoua Voyage venant de #Douala entre en collision avec un camion.Nous y reviendrons #Camerounpic.twitter.com/x6kDW1anAv — Camer24 (@Camer24) January 27, 2021 A 70-seater bus and a mini truck collides and catches fire at the Dschang cliff in the early hours of the morning leaving 14 dead, 38 others removed and rushed to the hospital in Dschang. The numbers may increase as the rescue team continues with their rescue mission#Cameroonpic.twitter.com/FYMlBJb55e — Anchunda Benly (@anchunda_benly) January 27, 2021

