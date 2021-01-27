 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
EU’s standoff with AstraZeneca deepens as pharma giant CANCELS meeting on vaccine supplies

27 Jan, 2021 11:11
The EU vaccine rollout has fallen behind other regions including the UK, which recently left the bloc. © REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Relations between the European Union and AstraZeneca were dealt another blow on Wednesday as the pharmaceutical company canceled a meeting to discuss Covid-19 vaccine supplies.

An EU official leaked news that the company had pulled out of the meeting as the bloc seeks further information on the Swedish firm’s announcement to cut vaccine deliveries to the EU by 40 percent in the first quarter of the year. 

The European Commission described the delivery delays as “not acceptable,” with some EU member states threatening legal action. It’s not yet known when the meeting will now take place.

AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot said on Tuesday that the company’s contract with the EU was based on a best-effort clause and did not commit it to a specific timetable for deliveries. 

The union’s beleaguered vaccine rollouts have been beset with delays leaving it falling behind other regions, especially the United Kingdom which recently exited the bloc.

